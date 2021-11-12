Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $66.43 million and $6.26 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.82 or 0.00131390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.87 or 0.00491579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00017598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00081824 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.