Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,279,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $259,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $74.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.35 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $7,945,791.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,230,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,599,579 shares of company stock worth $101,327,713 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

