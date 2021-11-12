AppCoins Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $20.31 million and $401,987.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00223605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00090363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,530,277 coins and its circulating supply is 244,530,276 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars.

