AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Gap Down to $6.88

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $6.65. AppHarvest shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 16,981 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AppHarvest in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts forecast that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ciara Burnham bought 14,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $99,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,899. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AppHarvest during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

