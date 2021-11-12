Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 66,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $833,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

APLE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.05%.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

