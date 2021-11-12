Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.32. The stock had a trading volume of 678,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,172,352. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.59 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

