Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,386,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,764 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.9% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Apple worth $7,585,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. increased its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850,782 shares of company stock valued at $421,048,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $147.80 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.59 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.38 and a 200 day moving average of $141.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.