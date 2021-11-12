Apron Network Trading 2% Lower This Week (APN)

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Apron Network has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.97 or 0.00221419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00090341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Apron Network

Apron Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

