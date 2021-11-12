Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.44

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.45. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 516,177 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $213.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 12.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,314 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 132,475 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 428,586 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

