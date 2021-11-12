APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.45 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $61.45 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001835 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,092,660.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79671332 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00071966 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00072496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00098639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,604.36 or 0.07213991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,892.77 or 1.00105604 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,454,762 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

