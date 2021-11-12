AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 124,636 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 86.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,636 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 381.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 74,916 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 216,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 75,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,723,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 720,888 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 2.54. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.25%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.