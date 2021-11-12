AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,368 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Franklin Electric worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

FELE opened at $94.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average of $83.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.84 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

In other news, insider John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $270,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,128 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

