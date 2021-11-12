AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $64.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $314,315.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,916 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

