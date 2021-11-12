AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

