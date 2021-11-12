AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after acquiring an additional 680,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,991,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $28.95 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

