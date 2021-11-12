AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 115.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Trinseo worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 3,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.