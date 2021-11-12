AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,891 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 34,715 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

