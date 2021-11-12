AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 76.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 403,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,143 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

