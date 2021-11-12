AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,540 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Shares of FR stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.