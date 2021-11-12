AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Realogy worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.58.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on RLGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

