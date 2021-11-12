AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,700,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,120,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,284,000 after purchasing an additional 471,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,966,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,874,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,782,000 after purchasing an additional 206,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.