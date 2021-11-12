AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Brinker International worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 33.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAT stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

