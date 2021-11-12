AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 15,458 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,458 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SunPower worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SunPower by 684.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist decreased their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.