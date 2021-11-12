AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 223,911 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 223,911 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 182.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Exelixis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Exelixis by 135.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.