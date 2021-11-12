AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 269,697 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 269,697 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 235,253 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,710 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 216,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 145,690 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 191,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 131,313 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

TRST stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $663.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $40,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,167 shares of company stock worth $71,175 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

