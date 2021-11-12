AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 2,819 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CareDx worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 82.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the second quarter worth about $216,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,658 shares of company stock worth $1,985,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $47.16 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -134.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. CareDx’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.