AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 28,303 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 28,303 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kearny Financial worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 107,765 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 128.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $13.88.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

