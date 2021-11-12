AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,147 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,275 shares of company stock worth $221,157 over the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

