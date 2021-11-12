AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 9,849 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 9,849 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in The Boeing by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock opened at $219.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.27.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

