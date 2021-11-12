AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in FMC by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

FMC stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $123.66. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

