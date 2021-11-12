AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NYSE APAM opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.48%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

