AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,147 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 215.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 13.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

TACO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.53 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $310.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

