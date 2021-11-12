ARC Group Worldwide (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.13

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.13 and traded as low as $1.00. ARC Group Worldwide shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,786 shares traded.

ARC Group Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARCW)

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc engages in the development and provision of wireless network component and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Precision Components; Stamping; and 3DMT. The Precision Components Group segment produces fabricated metal components through metal injection molding, precision metal stamping, and hermetic sealing.

