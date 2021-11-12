ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $31.62. 122,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,656,458. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

