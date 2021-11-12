Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.81 EPS

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ACHR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,135. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 178,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $1,011,068.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,874.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.