ArdCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.47 Million (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 12th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0701 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 45.8% higher against the dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $19.47 million and approximately $80,117.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ArdCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00224041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00090359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.