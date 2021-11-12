Arionum (ARO) Price Hits $0.0006

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Arionum has a total market cap of $102,165.07 and approximately $144.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,045.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,651.38 or 0.07262610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00393355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $662.87 or 0.01035003 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.37 or 0.00086447 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.17 or 0.00407786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.00269907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004868 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.