ARMOR (ARMOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $737,512.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $20.29 million and approximately $737,512.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,638,906.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79799577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00098760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.29 or 0.07222357 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,793.35 or 1.00110731 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.