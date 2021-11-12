Arqma (ARQ) Hits Market Cap of $698,985.91

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Arqma has a market cap of $698,985.91 and $2,404.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,035.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.58 or 0.07239694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.19 or 0.00392144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $655.66 or 0.01040151 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00086390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.96 or 0.00409230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00269613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.23 or 0.00270051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,350,907 coins and its circulating supply is 11,306,363 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

