Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.93

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.93 and last traded at $124.89, with a volume of 3698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,029 shares of company stock worth $4,353,376. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

