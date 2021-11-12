Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.93

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.93 and last traded at $124.89, with a volume of 3698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50.
Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,029 shares of company stock worth $4,353,376. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
About Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)
Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.
