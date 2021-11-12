Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $9.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4852 per share. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

