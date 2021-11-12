Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,110 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.04% of Arvinas worth $39,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Arvinas by 101.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $140,727.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,708.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,755 shares of company stock valued at $31,981,799. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARVN stock opened at $85.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.22. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

