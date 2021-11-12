Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.63

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.63 and traded as high as $86.07. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 394 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.63.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTF)

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

