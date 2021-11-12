ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 290.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after purchasing an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,794,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 88,471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 114,128 shares in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

Shares of ASML opened at $833.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $811.41 and a 200-day moving average of $746.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $412.01 and a 52 week high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

