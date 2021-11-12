ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: ASAZY):

10/28/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/28/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/28/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/5/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/4/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/28/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/22/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

9/21/2021 – ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. 64,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

