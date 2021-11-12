AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta Sells 607 Shares

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $17,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $253,741.62.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company had a trading volume of 65,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,858. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,393.80 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 854,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after buying an additional 185,905 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

