Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,418 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Associated Banc worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,165,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 896,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.17. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $31,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.