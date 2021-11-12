Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of ARSSF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. 1,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. Assura has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.54.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

