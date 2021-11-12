ATB Capital Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$80.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.37% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.44.
Shares of TSE ACQ traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$22.49 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
