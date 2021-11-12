ATB Capital Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$80.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.44.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

Shares of TSE ACQ traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$22.49 and a 1 year high of C$59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.