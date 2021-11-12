Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Athersys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Athersys by 1,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. Athersys has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

